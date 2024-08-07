PS5 is Tracking 7% Ahead of the PS4 in the US, Switch is 1.1M Behind Lifetime PS2 Sales - Sales

Circana (formerly NPD) Executive Director and Video Game Industry Advisor Mat Piscatella has revealed some data for video game console sales in the US.

In the US, the PlayStation 5 continues to track seven percent ahead of the PlayStation 4 life to date, the Nintendo Switch 1.1 million units away from outselling the lifetime sales of the PlayStation 2, and the Xbox Series X|S isn't that far behind the Xbox 360 life to date.

He added the Xbox Series X|S has outsold the lifetime sales of the original Xbox in the US.

