Report: Warner Bros. Considering Selling a Stake in Its Video Game Business

Warner Bros. Discovery is reportedly considering selling a stake in its video game business, according to the Financial Times.

The company is looking to reverse the drop in its stock price since Warner Media and Discovery merged in 2022. It is looking to sell a stake in Warner Bros. Games or sell Polish broadcaster TVN.

Warner Bros. Games consists of multiple video game studios, including the following:

Avalanche Software

Monolith Productions

NetherRealm Studios

Player First Games

Portkey Games

Rocksteady Studios

TT Games

WB Games Boston

WB Games Montréal

WB Games New York

WB Games San Diego

WB Games San Francisco

The developer under Warner Bros. Games have worked on Hogwarts Legacy, Middle-Earth: Shadow of Mordor, Batman: Arkham series, Mortal Kombat series, and more.

