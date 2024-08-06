Report: Warner Bros. Considering Selling a Stake in Its Video Game Business - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 766 Views
Warner Bros. Discovery is reportedly considering selling a stake in its video game business, according to the Financial Times.
The company is looking to reverse the drop in its stock price since Warner Media and Discovery merged in 2022. It is looking to sell a stake in Warner Bros. Games or sell Polish broadcaster TVN.
Warner Bros. Games consists of multiple video game studios, including the following:
- Avalanche Software
- Monolith Productions
- NetherRealm Studios
- Player First Games
- Portkey Games
- Rocksteady Studios
- TT Games
- WB Games Boston
- WB Games Montréal
- WB Games New York
- WB Games San Diego
- WB Games San Francisco
The developer under Warner Bros. Games have worked on Hogwarts Legacy, Middle-Earth: Shadow of Mordor, Batman: Arkham series, Mortal Kombat series, and more.
I would like to see Xbox buy Netherealms for two reasons.
1) MK v KI cross over
2) Killer Instinct 202X
Microsoft or Take 2 could be a potential buyer. If they manage to buy Rocksteady they can make high quality superhero games too. Sony has proven their is a massive demand for these kind of games and WB keeps earning die to licensing even after they sold Rocksteady.
It reads like its only a stake rather than the whole thing so that might get around the license issue.
Would Microsoft be up for going after another publisher after Activision? It would likely go through all the competition watchdogs again as it would be the third publisher they’d be buying.
Wonder whose buying? Last major studio buyer I remember was Nintendo buying that port studio, but that was a port studio. Not sure they'd buy a development studio without a very specific request or connection, going off what happened with Monolith Soft.
Like maybe if the Rabbids+Mario guy was still in Ubi Milan and Ubisoft was selling it, Nintendo might buy that but....don't think they are particularly close to anyone in these studios.
Could one go independent perhaps?
Same rumour 2 years ago. Presume they held back then because of Hogwarts success, a while later after Suicide squad failure they go again? All they would be selling is studios anyway, WB will still own all the IPs right?