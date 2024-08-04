Everybody 1-2-Switch! Tops the Australian Charts - Sales

Everybody 1-2-Switch! re-entered the charts in first place on the Australian charts, according to IGEA for the week ending July 28, 2024.

A second Nintendo game, Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp, also re-entered the top 10. It came in seventh place.

Grand Theft Auto V remained in second place, NBA 2K24 is up one spot to third place, and EA Sports College Football 25 in its second week fell from first to fourth place.

Red Dead Redemption 2 remained in fifth place and Elden Ring dropped three spots to sixth place. Hogwarts Legacy dropped two spots to eighth place and Plants Vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare 2 re-entered the top 10 in ninth place. Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege rounds out the top 10.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in Australia for the week:

Everybody 1-2-Switch! Grand Theft Auto V NBA 2K24 EA Sports College Football 25 Red Dead Redemption 2 Elden Ring Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp Hogwarts Legacy Plants Vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare 2 Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege

