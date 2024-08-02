PS5 Best-Selling Console in the US in June, Elden Ring Best-Selling Game - Sales

/ 1,243 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

The PlayStation 5 was the best-selling console in the US in June 2024 in terms of units sold and dollar sales, according to figures from Circana (formerly The NPD Group). Circana includes the dates for the five week period of June 2 to July 6.

The Nintendo Switch was second best-selling console in terms of units sold, however, it ranked third in terms of dollar sales. This does mean the Xbox Series X|S came in third in terms of units sold, but came in second in terms of dollar sales.

It was revealed the standard PS5 model accounted for 60 percent of PS5 sales in June, while the Digital Edition accounted for 40 percent of sales. For the first half of 2024, the standard PS5 accounted for 64 percent of sales, while the Digital Edition accounted for 36 percent.

The Xbox Series X accounted for 54 percent of Xbox Series X|S sales in June and for the first half of 2024, which means the two Xbox Series S SKUs accounted for 46 percent of sales.

For the first half of 2024 hardware revenue dropped 37 percent compared to the first half of 2023. Switch hardware spending dropped 48 percent in the first half of the year, while the PlayStation 5 was down 28 percent and the Xbox Series X|S dropped 18 percent.

Overall spending on video games in June dropped five percent year-on-year from $4.83 billion to $4.57 billion. Spending on video game content decreased two percent from $4.16 billion to $4.08 billion, while video game hardware sales was down 37 percent from $454 million to $287 million. Spending on accessories decreased seven percent from $219 million to $203 million.

"Projected U.S. spending on video game hardware, content and accessories totaled $4.6B in June 2024, falling 5% when compared to a year ago," said Circana Executive Director and Video Game Industry Analyst Mat Piscatella. "First half spending grew 1% compared to the first half of 2023, reaching $27.3B."

Piscatella added, "Content spending dropped 2% in June vs. YA, to $4.1B. June mobile content spending growth of 12% combined with a 4% increase in non-mobile subscription content spending was ultimately offset by a 26% drop in console content spending."

The PlayStation 5 DualSense Wireless Controller Midnight Black was the best-selling Accessory of June in terms of dollar sales. The PlayStation Portal was the best-selling accessory in the first half of 2024 in terms of dollar sales.

Elden Ring was the best-selling game of June 2024. This is the first time the game took the spot since May 2022. Sales for the game was boosted from the release of the Shadow of the Erdtree expansion. It was also the best-selling game on PlayStation, Xbox, and Steam.

The release of the Steam version of the Kingdom Hearts Integrum Masterpiece collection helped boost sales for the game from 399th place in May all the way up to third place in June.

Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance debuted in fourth place and Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD debuted in eighth place.

The Elder Scrolls Online following the launch of The Elder Scrolls Online: Gold Road jumped up from 198th place in May to 18th place in June.

Street Fighter 6 saw a boost in sales following a promotion as it jumped from 72nd place to 20th place.

Here are the top 20 best-selling games in terms of dollars for June 2024:

Here are the top 20 best-selling games in 2024 year-to-date:

Here are the top 10 games played on the PlayStation 5 ranked by monthly active users:

Here are the top 10 games played on the Xbox Series X|S ranked by monthly active users:

Here are the top 10 games played on Steam ranked by monthly active users:

Here are the top 10 best-selling premium games on PlayStation platforms in June 2024:

Here are the top 10 best-selling premium games on Xbox platforms in June 2024:

Here are the top 10 best-selling premium games on Nintendo platforms in June 2024:

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles