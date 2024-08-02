Switch Ships 143.42 Million Units as of June 2024 - Sales

Nintendo has released its latest hardware and software figures for the Nintendo Switch through June 30, 2024. Shipment figures for the Nintendo Switch reached 143.42 million units, while 1,266.46 million Switch games have been shipped lifetime.

For the quarter ending June 30, 2024, Nintendo shipped 2.10 million Switch units (-46.3% year-on-year) and 30.64 million Switch games (-41.3% year-on-year).

Breaking down the 143.42 million lifetime shipped figure for the Switch, it has shipped 55.17 million units in the Americas, 36.89 million in Europe, 34.80 million in Japan, and 16.56 million in the rest of the world.

The regular Nintendo switch model accounts for 93.97 million units of the total Switch consoles shipped worldwide. The Switch OLED accounts for 25.58 million units and the Switch Lite accounts for 23.87 million units.

Nintendo's forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025 of 13.50 million has remained the same. If Nintendo is able to hit its forecast that would mean another 11.40 million Switch units shipped for the rest of the fiscal year for a lifetime shipment total of 154.82 million units.

Here are the top 10 best-selling Nintendo Switch first-party titles:

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 62.90 million Animal Crossing: New Horizons – 45.85 million Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – 34.66 million The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – 32.05 million Super Mario Odyssey – 28.21 million Pokemon Sword / Pokemon Shield – 26.35 million Pokemon Scarlet / Pokemon Violet – 25.29 million Super Mario Party – 20.84 million The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – 20.80 million New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe – 17.61 million

Other Nintendo Switch first-party sales:

Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door – 1.76 million (New)

Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD – 1.19 million (New)

