One Piece Odyssey Deluxe Edition Debuts on the Japanese Charts

Powerful Pro Baseball 2024-2025 (NS) has remained in first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 35,280 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending July 28, 2024. The PlayStation 4 fell four spots to sixth place with sales of 8,209 units.

One Piece Odyssey Deluxe Edition (NS) debuted in second place with sales of 16,373 units.

The Legend of Heroes: Trails through Daybreak II (NS) debuted in ninth place with sales of 6,486 units.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) is in third place with sales of 10,073 units, Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition (NS) is in fourth place with sales of 8,743 units, and Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD (NS) is in fifth place with sales of 8,339 units

Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) is in seventh place with sales of 7,567 units, Minecraft (NS) is in eighth place with sales of 6,595 units, and Super Mario Bros. Wonder (NS) is in 10th place with sales of 5,794 units.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with 56,583 units sold. The PlayStation 5 sold 25,795 units, the Xbox Series X|S sold 5,681 units, and the PlayStation 4 sold 93 units.

Here are the best-selling games in Japan:

[NSW] Powerful Pro Baseball 2024-2025 (Konami, 07/18/24) – 35,280 (202,227) [NSW] One Piece Odyssey Deluxe Edition (Bandai Namco, 07/25/24) – 16,373 (New) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 10,073 (5,921,498) [NSW] Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition (Nintendo, 07/18/24) – 8,743 (35,134) [NSW] Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD (Nintendo, 06/27/24) – 8,339 (158,930) [PS4] Powerful Pro Baseball 2024-2025 (Konami, 07/18/24) – 8,209 (57,419) [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 7,567 (7,850,176) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 6,595 (3,578,258) [NSW] The Legend of Heroes: Trails through Daybreak II (Falcom, 07/25/24) – 6,486 (New) [NSW] Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo, 10/20/23) – 5,794 (1,897,108)

Here is the hardware breakdown (followed by lifetime sales):

Switch OLED Model – 36,723 (7,606,893) PlayStation 5 – 20,232 (5,506,091) Switch Lite – 11,836 (5,956,502) Switch – 8,024 (19,842,970) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 5,563 (823,350) Xbox Series X – 5,294 (296,585) Xbox Series S – 387 (317,036) PlayStation 4 – 93 (7,928,134)

