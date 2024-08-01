Star Wars Outlaws PC Specs Revealed - News

Publisher Ubisoft and developer Massive Entertainment have revealed the PC specifications for Star Wars Outlaws ahead of its release on August 30.

The game requires the use of an SSD, as well as 16 GB of memory, Windows 10/11, and DirectX12. The minimum specs will require an AMD Ryzen 5 3600 @ 3.6 GHz or Intel Core i7-8700K @ 3.70 GHz CPU, as well as an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 (6 GB), AMD RX 5600XT (6 GB), or Intel Arc A750 (8 GB, with ReBAR) GPU.

View the PC specifications for Star Wars Outlaws below:

Minimum

Operating System: Windows 10, Windows 11 (64-bit versions), DirectX 12

CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 3600 @ 3.6 GHz, Intel Core i7-8700K @ 3.70 GHz, or better

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 (6 GB), AMD RX 5600XT (6 GB), Intel Arc A750 (8 GB, with ReBAR on) or better

RAM Memory: 16 GB (dual-channel mode)

Storage: 65 GB SSD

Resolution: 1080P, 30 FPS, LOW graphics preset with upscaler set to Quality

Recommended

Operating System: Windows 10, Windows 11 (64-bit versions), DirectX 12

CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 5600X @ 3.7 GHz, Intel Core i5-10400 @ 2.9 GHz, or better

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti (8 GB), AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT (12 GB) or better

RAM Memory: 16 GB (dual-channel mode)

Storage: 65 GB SSD

Resolution: 1080P, 60 FPS, HIGH graphics preset with upscaler set to Quality

High

Operating System: Windows 10, Windows 11 (64-bit versions), DirectX 12

CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 5800X @ 3.8 GHz or Intel Core i5-11600K @ 3.9 GHz

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 (10 GB)/NVidia GeForce RTX 4070 (12GB), AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT (16 GB) or better

RAM Memory: 16 GB (dual-channel mode)

Storage: 65 GB SSD

Resolution: 1440P, 60 FPS, HIGH graphics preset with upscaler set to Quality

Ultra

Operating System: Windows 10, Windows 11 (64-bit versions), DirectX 12

CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D @ 3.4 GHz or Intel Core i7-12700K @ 3.8 GHz

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 (16 GB), AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX (24 GB) or better

RAM Memory: 16 GB (dual-channel mode)

Storage: 65 GB SSD

Resolution: 2160p, 60 FPS, ULTRA graphics preset with upscaler set to Quality Star Wars Outlaws will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Ubisoft Store on August 30 for $69.99.

