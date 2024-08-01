Star Wars Outlaws PC Specs Revealed - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 294 Views
Publisher Ubisoft and developer Massive Entertainment have revealed the PC specifications for Star Wars Outlaws ahead of its release on August 30.
The game requires the use of an SSD, as well as 16 GB of memory, Windows 10/11, and DirectX12. The minimum specs will require an AMD Ryzen 5 3600 @ 3.6 GHz or Intel Core i7-8700K @ 3.70 GHz CPU, as well as an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 (6 GB), AMD RX 5600XT (6 GB), or Intel Arc A750 (8 GB, with ReBAR) GPU.
View the PC specifications for Star Wars Outlaws below:
Minimum
- Operating System: Windows 10, Windows 11 (64-bit versions), DirectX 12
- CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 3600 @ 3.6 GHz, Intel Core i7-8700K @ 3.70 GHz, or better
- Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 (6 GB), AMD RX 5600XT (6 GB), Intel Arc A750 (8 GB, with ReBAR on) or better
- RAM Memory: 16 GB (dual-channel mode)
- Storage: 65 GB SSD
- Resolution: 1080P, 30 FPS, LOW graphics preset with upscaler set to Quality
Recommended
- Operating System: Windows 10, Windows 11 (64-bit versions), DirectX 12
- CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 5600X @ 3.7 GHz, Intel Core i5-10400 @ 2.9 GHz, or better
- Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti (8 GB), AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT (12 GB) or better
- RAM Memory: 16 GB (dual-channel mode)
- Storage: 65 GB SSD
- Resolution: 1080P, 60 FPS, HIGH graphics preset with upscaler set to Quality
High
- Operating System: Windows 10, Windows 11 (64-bit versions), DirectX 12
- CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 5800X @ 3.8 GHz or Intel Core i5-11600K @ 3.9 GHz
- Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 (10 GB)/NVidia GeForce RTX 4070 (12GB), AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT (16 GB) or better
- RAM Memory: 16 GB (dual-channel mode)
- Storage: 65 GB SSD
- Resolution: 1440P, 60 FPS, HIGH graphics preset with upscaler set to Quality
Ultra
- Operating System: Windows 10, Windows 11 (64-bit versions), DirectX 12
- CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D @ 3.4 GHz or Intel Core i7-12700K @ 3.8 GHz
- Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 (16 GB), AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX (24 GB) or better
- RAM Memory: 16 GB (dual-channel mode)
- Storage: 65 GB SSD
- Resolution: 2160p, 60 FPS, ULTRA graphics preset with upscaler set to Quality
Star Wars Outlaws will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Ubisoft Store on August 30 for $69.99.
All the need for upscaling is hilarious. Spending $1000+ for a GPU to use upscaling for 60 fps is funny.