Luigi's Mansion 2 HD Once Again Tops the French Charts

Luigi's Mansion 2 HD (NS) has remained in first place on the French charts for week 29, 2024, according to SELL.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) remained in second place and Super Mario Bros. Wonder (NS) remained in third place. Princess Peach: Showtime! (NS) is up one spot to fourth place, while Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) dropped one spot to fifth place.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS5

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Hogwarts Legacy

Xbox Series X|S

Assassin's Creed Mirage - Deluxe Edition Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III - Cross-Gen Edition Cyberpunk 2077 - Ultimate Edition

PS4 EA Sports FC 24 Hogwarts Legacy Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III - Cross-Gen Edition Xbox One Hogwarts Legacy Grand Theft Auto V - Premium Edition Red Dead Redemption 2 Nintendo Switch Luigi's Mansion 2 HD Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Super Mario Bros. Wonder PC EA Sports FC 24 Minecraft Java & Bedrock Football Manager 2024

