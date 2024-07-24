Bleak Faith: Forsaken Releases for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S on August 6 - News

Publisher Perp Games and developer Archangel Studios announced the open world action RPG, Bleak Faith: Forsaken, will launch for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on August 6, and for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One at a later date.

The game first released for PC via Steam and GOG in March 2023.

View the release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Released initially on PC, the three-person team at Archangel Studios have supported the game with an incredible amount of free content updates since launch, including cooperative Multiplayer, to create a truly epic open world action RPG.

The “definitive” console version has a number of additional updates to the current PC version. As well as utilizing console features such as the DualSense controller, these updates include updating the block and parry system, charged heavy attacks, several new enemies, new boss model, updated protagonist model, large UI changes and overhaul of controllers. (Note: Relevant updates will also be coming to the PC version at console launch.)

Bleak Faith: Forsaken is a Soulslike third-person open world survival horror action RPG where you play as one of the Forsaken, the last frontier of humanity against the growing horrors of the Omnistructure; an interconnected and surreal environment, containing a unique and twisted mix of dark gothic medieval world and brutal and decaying modernist architecture.

Explore the last remnants of civilization in this vast, unforgiving, and interconnected world. Learn what is left of its history. Discover pockets of civilization in the perpetually expanding Omnistructure, rich in atmosphere and rife with danger.

Praised for its stunning atmosphere, you progress and grow your stats and abilities through the gear you equip and customize, as opposed to levelling up, bringing a new twist to the Soulslike genre.

Bleak Faith: Forsaken has a truly unique look and feel and an extremely oppressive atmosphere. But it is the combat will push you to your limits. Positioning, timing, and Resource-Management are things you must always keep in mind. Expect to be challenged and be prepared for memorable boss fights which ramp the danger levels even higher.

Choose a class and progress into your perfect playstyle. But remember, not every choice is reversible, so decide wisely what direction you take your character in.

