Hogwarts Legacy Tops the UK Retail Charts - Sales

/ 100 Views

by, posted 23 minutes ago

Hogwarts Legacy is up one spot to take first place on the UK retail charts, according to GfK data for the week ending July 13, 2024.

The Nintendo Switch version of Hogwarts Legacy accounted for 41 percent of sales, followed by the PS5 version at 26 percent, the PS4 version at 24 percent, and the Xbox version at five percent.

EA Sports FC 24 dropped one spot to second place. 34 percent of sales were on the Switch, 28 percent on the PS5, 26 percent on the PS4, and 12 percent on the Xbox.

Luigi's Mansion 2 HD remained in third place, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is up one spot to fourth place, and Minecraft is up from sixth to fifth place.

Grand Theft Auto V is up one spot to sixth place, Elden Ring fell three spots to seventh place, and Super Mario Bros. Wonder is up one spot to eighth place. It Takes Two is up from 11th to ninth place and Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door rounds out the top 10.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles for the week:

Hogwarts Legacy EA Sports FC 24 Luigi's Mansion 2 HD Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Minecraft Grand Theft Auto V Elden Ring Super Mario Bros. Wonder It Takes Two Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles