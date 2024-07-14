EA Sports FC 24 Remains in 1st on the Swiss Charts - Sales

EA Sports FC 24 has remained first place on the Switzerland charts, according to SwissCharts.com for the 27th week of 2024.

Number two to four remained the same with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe in second place, Super Mario Bros. Wonder in third place, and Minecraft in fourth place.

The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom is up two spots to fifth place, Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door dropped one spot to sixth place. Princess Peach Showtime! is up one spot to seventh place, while Nintendo Switch Sports fell two spots to eighth place.

Mario Party Superstars re-entered the to p10 in ninth place and Animal Crossing: New Horizons once again rounds out the top 10.

There are a total of eight Nintendo Switch titles in the top 10 and two multiplatform titles.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in Switzerland: EA Sports FC 24 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Super Mario Bros. Wonder Minecraft The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door Princess Peach Showtime! Nintendo Switch Sports Mario Party Superstars Animal Crossing: New Horizons

