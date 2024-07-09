PS5 Best-Seller in the UK in June, Xbox Series X|S Overtakes Switch - Sales

The PlayStation 5 was the best-selling console in the UK in June, according to GfK Entertainment data reported by GamesIndustry. Sales for the PS5 were more than the Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch combined.

The Xbox Series X|S moved up to second place as it narrowly outsold the Nintendo Switch. Year-to-date the two platforms have had very similar sales.

Overall, there were just under 99,000 video game consoles sold (GfK panel data) in the UK in June 2024. This is down nine percent year-over-year.

Console sales in the UK year-to-date are down 29 percent in terms of units sold and down 31 percent in revenue. This is mainly due to the PS5 having a strong first half of 2023 due to the end of stock shortages and the age of the Switch.

GSD data shows there were 2.53 million games sold in June 2024, which is down nearly 14 percent year-on-year.

EA Sports FC 24 was the best-selling game in June, which saw strong sales due to the European Championship taking place in Germany.

F1 24 was the biggest new release as it debuted in third place. However, the opening five weeks for the game are down 44 percent compared to F1 23.

Elden Ring shot up 19 spots to take fourth place as sales jumped 467 percent compared to May. This was due to the release of the Shadow of the Erdtree expansion.

Luigi's Mansion 2 HD debuted in 14th place. It should be noted Nintendo does not share digital sales for its games.

There were 655,000 accessories and add-on products sold in the UK in June, which is up 16 percent year-over-year. The top four best-selling accessories were different colors of the PS5 DualSense controller due to it being discounted. The Midnight Black PS5 DualSense controller came in first, followed by White in second, Cosmic Red in third, and Starlight Blue in fourth. The average selling price for the PS5 DualSense controller was £10 lower in June than in May.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in the UK in June 2024 (Digital + Physical):

Position Title 1 EA Sports FC 24 (EA) 2 Grand Theft Auto 5 (Rockstar) 3 F1 24 (EA) 4 Elden Ring (Bandai Namco) 5 Hogwarts Legacy (Warner Bros) 6 Sid Meier's Civilization 6 (2K Games) 7 Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar) 8 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (Activision Blizzard) 9 Grand Theft Auto Online (Rockstar) 10 Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Siege (Ubisoft)

