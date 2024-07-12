PS5 vs Switch Sales Comparison - May 2024 - Sales

/ 520 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

The VGChartz sales comparison series of articles are updated monthly and each one focuses on a different sales comparison using our estimated video game hardware figures. The charts include comparisons between the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch, as well as with older platforms. There are articles based on our worldwide estimates, as well as the US, Europe, and Japan.

This monthly series compares the aligned worldwide sales of the PlayStation 5 and Switch.

The PlayStation 5 launched in November 2020, while the Nintendo Switch launched in March 2017. This does mean the holiday periods for the two consoles do not lineup.

PS5 Vs. Switch Worldwide:

Gap change in latest month: 1,342,127 - NS

Gap change over last 12 months: 5,882,354 - NS

Total Lead: 6,490,734 - Switch

PlayStation 5 Total Sales: 58,776,134

Switch Total Sales: 65,266,868

May 2024 is the 43rd month the PlayStation 5 has been available for. In the latest month, the gap grew in favor of the Nintendo Switch when compared to the aligned launch of the PlayStation 5 by 1.34 million units.

In the last 12 months, the Switch has outsold the PS5 by 5.88 million units. The PS5 is behind the Switch by 6.49 million units.

The PlayStation 5 has sold 58.78 million units in 43 months, while the Nintendo Switch sold 65.27 million units. Month 43 for the PlayStation 5 is May 2024 and for the Nintendo Switch it is September 2020.

The Nintendo Switch crossed 70 million in month 45, 80 million in month 48, and 90 million in month 55. The Nintendo Switch has sold 140.45 million units through February 2023. The PS5 is 81.67 million units behind lifetime Switch sales.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles