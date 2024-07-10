PS5 vs Xbox Series X|S vs Switch Launch Sales Comparison Through Month 43 - Sales

This monthly series compares the aligned launch sales of the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch.

It should be noted the Nintendo Switch and Xbox Series X|S had a worldwide launch, while the PlayStation 5 launch was split over the course of two weeks. Also, the Nintendo Switch launched in March 2017, while the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S launched during the holidays in November 2020.

PS5 Vs. Xbox Series X|S Vs. Switch Global:

Switch: 65,266,868 PS5: 58,776,134 XSX|S: 28,740,390

Through the first 43 months available worldwide the Nintendo Switch is ahead of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. The Switch is ahead of the PS5 by 6.49 million units and is 36.53 million units ahead of the Xbox Series X|S. The PS5 is ahead of the Xbox Series X|S by 30.04 million units.

Looking at the marketshare through 43 months, the Switch is in the lead. The Switch has a 42.7 percent marketshare, the PS5 sits at 38.5 percent, and the Xbox Series X|S at 18.8 percent.





PS5 Vs. Xbox Series X|S Vs. Switch US:

Switch: 21,850,339 PS5: 20,539,583 XSX|S: 14,527,398

Through the first 43 months available in the US the Nintendo Switch is ahead of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. The Switch is ahead of the PS5 by 1.31 million units and is 7.32 million units ahead of the Xbox Series X|S. The PS5 is ahead of the Xbox Series X|S by 6.01 million units.

The Switch has sold 21.85 million in 43 months in the US, while the PS5 sold 20.54 million units and the Xbox Series X|S 14.53 million units.

Looking at the marketshare through 43 months, the Switch currently leads. The Switch has a 38.4 percent marketshare, the PS5 sits at 36.1 percent, and the Xbox Series X|S at 25.5 percent.

PS5 Vs. Xbox Series X|S Vs. Switch Europe:

PS5: 19,337,718 Switch: 16,671,321 XSX|S: 7,709,986

Through the first 43 months available in Europe the PlayStation 5 is ahead of the Nintendo Switch and Xbox Series X|S. The PS5 is ahead of the Switch by 2.67 million units and is 11.63 million units ahead of the Xbox Series X|S. The Switch is ahead of the Xbox Series X|S by 8.96 million units.

The PS5 has sold 19.34 million in 43 months in Europe, while the Switch sold 16.67 million units and the Xbox Series X|S 7.71 million units.

Looking at the marketshare through 43 months, the PlayStation 5 currently leads. The PS5 has a 44.2 percent marketshare, the Switch sits at 38.1 percent, and the Xbox Series X|S at 17.7 percent.

PS5 Vs. Xbox Series X|S Vs. Switch Japan:

Switch: 15,477,908 PS5: 5,663,047 XSX|S: 598,035

Through the first 43 months available in Japan the Switch is ahead of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S by a wide margin. The Switch is ahead of the PS5 by 9.81 million units and is 14.88 million units ahead of the Xbox Series X|S. The PS5 is ahead of the Xbox Series X|S by 5.07 million units.

The Switch has sold 15.48 million units in 43 months in Japan, while the PS5 has sold 5.66 million units, and the Xbox Series X|S 0.60 million units.

Looking at the marketshare through 43 months, the Switch currently leads. The Switch has a 71.2 percent marketshare, the PS5 sits at 26.0 percent, and the Xbox Series X|S at 2.8 percent.

