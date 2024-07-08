Gran Turismo 7 Update 1.49 Releases July 25, Adds a New Track and 6 New Cars - News

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Polyphony Digital announced Update 1.49 for Gran Turismo 7 will release on Thursday, July 25.

The update adds the Eiger Nordwand track, six new cars, updated car physics, the addition of Michelin tires, a new wheel brand, and additional track compatibility for the next generation racing AI Agent Gran Turismo Sophy.

View a video on the update below:

Here is the list of new cars:

Ferrari 430 Scuderia (2007)

BMW M3 (1997)

Lambroghini Gallardo LP 560-4 (2008)

Genesis Vision Gran Turismo

Subaru Impreza Rally Car (1998)

RUF RGT 4.2 (2016)

