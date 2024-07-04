EA Sports FC 24 Tops the Swiss Charts - Sales

EA Sports FC 24 has remained first place on the Switzerland charts, according to SwissCharts.com for the 24th week of 2024.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is up one spot to second place, Super Mario Bros. Wonder is up two spots to third place, and Minecraft remained in fourth place..

Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door and Nintendo Switch Sports are up one spot to fifth and sixth places, respectively. The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom is up two spots to seventh place.

Princess Peach Showtime! remained in eighth place, Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree dropped from second to ninth place, and Animal Crossing: New Horizons rounds out the top 10.

There are a total of seven Nintendo Switch titles in the top 10 and three multiplatform titles.

