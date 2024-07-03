Star Wars Outlaws Goes Gold - News

Publisher Ubisoft and developer Massive Entertainment have announced Star Wars Outlaws has gone gold. This means principal development for the game is complete and what is left is bug fixing.

"Star Wars Outlaws has gone gold!," said the developer. "Our team can't wait for you to start exploring the Outer Rim and living the life of a scoundrel - August 30 can't come soon enough!"

Star Wars Outlaws will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Ubisoft Store on August 30 for $69.99.

