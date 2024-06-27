Trinity Fusion Headed to Switch on August 1 - News

posted 6 hours ago

Developer Angry Mob Games announced the roguelite action platformer, Trinity Fusion, will launch for the Nintendo Switch on August 1 for $19.99.

The game is currently available for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam.

View the Switch release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Take control of your parallel selves on a mission to save the dying multiverse. Explore dark, science-fiction worlds and engage in fast-paced, smooth and precise combat.

A Roguelite Journey through the Multiverse

The various branches of the multiverse are always changing. Fight through a combination of procedurally-generated levels as well as hand-crafted challenges and arenas that will put your skills to the test. Levels with 3D graphics are seamlessly constructed out of hundreds of hand-made rooms.

High-Intensity Combat

With weapons and attack systems that leverage our previous experience working on fighting games. You’ll slide, dash and dodge between enemy attacks and strike back with an arsenal of satisfying special weapons and abilities.

Three Characters, Three Universes to Explore

Each of your parallel selves has their own world with multiple biomes to explore, as well as their own sets of unique abilities and weapons. Travel through a universe of desolate wastes and caverns roamed by mutant creatures, escape the endless forges and labs of a world ruled by machines, and survive the dangerous sky cities of a post-human society.

Constant Progression

Unlock permanent upgrades in the Hub and discover new starting points for your run as you reclaim major locations in each universe. Finding yourself getting stuck in one area? Start your next run in a different one! No matter where you die, or which starting point you pick, you’re making progress somewhere.

