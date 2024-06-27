Xbox Cloud Gaming Coming to Amazon Fire TV - News

/ 542 Views

by, posted 8 hours ago

Microsoft has announced Xbox gaming is coming to select Amazon Fire TV devices via Xbox Cloud Gaming for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members in over 25 countries.

The Xbox app will be available soon on the Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2023) ($59.99) and Fire TV Stick 4K (2023) ($49.99).

Those interested will need a supported Fire TV Stick, a Bluetooth-enabled wireless controller, and an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription.

Here is how to get setup:

Simply install and launch the Xbox app from your Fire TV device.

Sign in with your Microsoft account to play. If you’re an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate member, you’ll have instant access to hundreds of cloud-enabled games.

Not a member? No worries! You can join Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for one low monthly price, or check out Fortnite without a membership.

one low monthly price, or check out Fortnite without a membership. Connect a Bluetooth-enabled wireless controller. Controllers like the Xbox Wireless Controller, Xbox Adaptive Controller, PlayStation DualSense, or DualShock 4 controller are all compatible.

"Over the past several years, we have been on a journey to deliver cloud gaming to more devices and to more people around the globe," said Xbox corporate vice president of Xbox experiences and platforms engineering Ashley McKissick. "We are excited to add Fire TV to our growing family of cloud gaming devices and eager to welcome new players into this experience."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles