Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door Remains in 1st on the Swiss Charts

posted 44 minutes ago

EA Sports FC 24 has retaken first place on the Switzerland charts, according to SwissCharts.com for the 24th week of 2024.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is up one spot to third place, while Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door dropped two spots to third place. Minecraft is up three spots to fourth place, while Super Mario Bros. Wonder is down from fourth to fifth place.

Nintendo Switch Sports is up four spots to 10th place, Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is down one spot to seventh place, and The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom re-entered the top 10 in eighth place. Hogwarts Legacy is down one spot to ninth place and Gran Turismo 7 is down five spots to 10th place.

There are a total of five Nintendo Switch titles in the top 10, three multiplatform titles, and two PlayStation titles.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in Switzerland: EA Sports FC 24 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door Minecraft Super Mario Bros. Wonder Nintendo Switch Sports Marvel's Spider-Man 2 The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Hogwarts Legacy Gran Turismo 7

