Kingdom Hearts and Shin Megami Tensei V Debut on the Steam Charts

The pre-orders for Black Myth: Wukong have remained in first place on the Steam Weekly Top Sellers chart (excluding revenue generated by free games) for Week 25, 2024, which ended June 18, 2024.

There were two new releases in the top 10 this week. Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5+2.5 ReMIX debuted in third place and Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance debuted in seventh place.

Elden Ring remained in second place, while pre-orders for the Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree expansion were up two spots to fourth place.

Steam Deck fell two spots to fifth place, Bodycam in its second week dropped one spot to sixth place, Helldivers 2 re-entered the top 10 in eighth place, Dead by Daylight remained in ninth place, and Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege rounds out the top 10.

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (excluding free games):

Black Myth: Wukong - Pre-orders Elden Ring Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5+2.5 ReMIX - NEW Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree - Pre-orders Steam Deck Bodycam Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance - NEW Helldivers 2 Dead by Daylight Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (including free games):

PUBG: Battlegrounds Counter-Strike 2 Black Myth: Wukong - Pre-orders Elden Ring Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5+2.5 ReMIX - NEW Destiny 2 Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree - Pre-orders Steam Deck Bodycam Dota 2

The Steam charts are ordered by revenue, include pre-order numbers, and hardware. If a game appears multiple times it is because it has multiple editions.

