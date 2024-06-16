NBA 2K24 Tops the New Zealand Charts - Sales

NBA 2K24 has remained in first place on the New Zealand charts, according to IGEA for the week ending June 9, 2024.

Grand Theft Auto V is up one spot to second place, Sid Meier’s Civilization VI re-entered the top 10 in third place, and Hogwarts Legacy remained in fourth place. Red Dead Redemption 2 is up one spot to fifth place and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III is down one spot to sixth place.

EA Sports FC 24 is up from eighth to seventh place and Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege is up one spot to eighth place. Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Call of Duty: Black Ops III re-entered the top 10 in ninth place and It Takes Two remained in 10th place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in New Zealand for the week:

NBA 2K24 Grand Theft Auto V Sid Meier’s Civilization VI Hogwarts Legacy Red Dead Redemption 2 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III EA Sports FC 24 Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Call of Duty: Black Ops III It Takes Two

