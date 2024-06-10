Anno 117: Pax Romana Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Luna - News

/ 250 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Ubisoft has announced Anno 117: Pax Romana for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC via Ubisoft Connect, and Amazon Luna. It will launch in 2025.

View the live action teaser trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

In the latest instalment of the award-winning Anno strategy franchise, it’s your destiny to shape the Roman Empire in the year 117 AD.

Become a Roman Governor

You are a Roman Governor in the year 117 AD. Follow the path laid before you, or boldly question the status quo of the empire. Embark on a challenging narrative journey to build your cities where alternative paths beckon.

Discover Rome’s Uncharted Provinces

Journey through the little-known territories of the Roman Empire. Uncover the allure of Latium and Albion, the twin provinces under your stewardship as governor.

Build, Trade, Expand

Your choices as a governor matter to your citizens! Will you encourage economic growth or expand your rule through dominance? Lead with rebellion or unite a diverse culture? Choose wisely, your decisions will guide them through the era of Pax Romana.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles