World of Warcraft: The War Within Beta Starts June 5

Blizzard Entertainment announced the World of Warcraft: The War Within beta will start on June 5.

The beta will be open to community veterans, press, fansites, friends, and family in order to provide feedback on the upcoming expansion for World of Warcraft. Those who purchase or upgrade to the Epic Edition of The War Within will gain access to the beta and get at least a three day early access to expansion.

View the Shadow and Fury trailer for World of Warcraft: The War Within below:

Read details on the beta:

Getting Started

Join us in testing The War Within. Players who have opted in can be selected to be testers, and invitations will go out regularly throughout the test. If selected to participate in the beta test, your Battle.net account will already be flagged for access. Players who upgrade to the Epic Edition of The War Within will also gain immediate access to the beta.

Make sure your graphics drivers are up to date.

Run the Battle.net® desktop app—it may need to update itself if you haven't run it recently. If you don't have the app installed, get started here.

Battle.net® desktop app—it may need to update itself if you haven't run it recently. If you don't have the app installed, get started here. Once Battle.net is installed and updated, select World of Warcraft from the list of games.

Battle.net is installed and updated, select World of Warcraft from the list of games. In the Game Version drop-down menu above the Play button, choose The War Within (listed under In Development) option, then click Install.

The War Within (listed under In Development) option, then click Install. Allow installation to complete, click Play, and select any available Test Servers.

Create a new test character or use the character copy to import your existing Dragonflight character.

Dragonflight character. Enter the game and test the available content.

If you have issues installing and operating The War Within Beta, please check our Common Technical Issues and Solutions to begin troubleshooting.

What's Available in the Beta?

New systems, the complete leveling experience, zones, dungeons, delves, Warbands, and the new playable Earthen are all available in the beta. Raid testing will come at a later time.

THE ZONES OF KHAZ ALGAR- DESIGNATED SECTOR AR-934

Beneath the surface of Azeroth, an expansive world exists, fraught with danger and waiting to be explored.

THE ISLE OF DORN Discover the land of Khaz Algar, off the western shores of Pandaria and home to the Earthen. Their capital city, Dornogal, will become the new meeting ground for the Horde and Alliance. THE RINGING DEEP This gigantic cavern serves as the home of the Machine Speakers, Earthen who maintain the gigantic Titan machines of old. HALLOWFALL Lit by a massive crystal at its center, this bright underground zone is home to the Arathi who are engaged in a continuing battle against the nerubians. AZJ-KAHET The pinnacle of nerubian society where Xal’atath, Harbinger of the Void, has been gathering and mutating nerubian forces to create an unstoppable army.

For players who are concerned about entering into a space filled with spiders, there will be an arachnophobia filter that can be turned on which will convert spider creatures into crabs.

MEET THE EARTHEN

We’ve met Titan-forged Earthen before in Ulduar and other places, but this society of Earthen has been isolated within Khaz Algar for a long while and have developed their own manners and customs. Visually, they are a bit larger, and gem encrusted.

Earthen will also unlock as a playable race. Replenishing the culture’s dwindling numbers by either joining the Horde or the Alliance. Players will be able to choose either faction to begin their journey.

There are many customizations that will be coming for these Earthen including different gem encrustations, beards for all body types, skin colorizations, and more.

DUNGEONS

Similar to the launch of previous expansions, there will be 4 level-up dungeons and 4 maximum-level dungeons that are available in each of the four new zones.

Level-Up Dungeons

The Rookery

The Stonevault

Priory of the Sacred Flame

City of Threads

Maximum Level

Cinderbrew Meadery

Darkflame Cleft

The Dawnbreaker

Old City

If you don’t want to use the Dungeon Finder to take part in dungeons with other players, you can continue the campaign story with Follower Dungeons which will be available to play through in all level-up dungeons.

NERUB’AR PALACE RAID DUNGEON

The Nerub’ar Palace raid dungeon will offer eight boss encounters. Located in Azj-Kahet, it will result in the culmination of the story we see play out involving the machinations of the nerubian empire and Queen Ansurek’s collaboration with Xal’atath.

Players can also expect new tier rewards for their valiant efforts.

NEW FEATURES

Delves: Deep beneath the surface lies treasure vaults waiting to be discovered. Explore these world instances solo or with up to four friends, along with an NPC companion, to defeat bosses and gain epic end-game loot.

Delves New Mechanical Mount Reward

Mix and match customizations to make your new mount your own.

Warbands: Expand the potential of your alternate characters with account-wide progression across your family of characters on your Battle.net account. Share your Warband Bank access, War Within Renown, achievements, collections, and more. Visit our latest article to learn more about Warbands.

Expand the potential of your alternate characters with account-wide progression across your family of characters on your Battle.net account. Share your Warband Bank access, War Within Renown, achievements, collections, and more. Visit our latest article to learn more about Warbands. Hero Talents: Rise to new heights of power with new Hero Talent trees. Each class specialization has access to two choices of self-contained Hero Talent trees inspired by iconic Warcraft universe archetypes. Revisit our previous Hero Talent previews to get a glimpse at what is in development.

World of Warcraft: The War Within will launch for PC later this year.

