Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door Debuts in 1st on the Japanese Charts

Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door (NS) has debuted in first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 115,649 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending May 26, 2024.

Earth Defense Force: World Brothers 2 (NS) debuted in third place with sales of 5,711 units.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) is in second place with sales of 6,056 units and Ring Fit Adventure (NS) is in fourth place with sales of 5,122 units. Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) is in fifth place with sales of 5,075 units and Stellar Blade (PS5) is in sixth place with sales of 4,323 units.

Minecraft (NS) is in seventh place with sales of 3,875 and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (NS) is in eighth place with sales of 3,875 units. Super Mario Bros. Wonder (NS) is in ninth place with sales of 3,752 units and Splatoon 3 (NS) rounds out the top 10 with sales of 3,733 units.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with 48,032 units sold. The PlayStation 5 sold 23,368 units, the Xbox Series X|S sold 2,099 units, and the PlayStation 4 sold 131 units.

Here is the best-selling games in Japan:

[NSW] Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door (Nintendo, 05/23/24) – 115,649 (New) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 6,056 (5,848,388) [NSW] Earth Defense Force: World Brothers 2 (D3 Publisher, 05/23/24) – 5,711 (New) [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 5,122 (3,575,312) [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 5,075 (7,777,029) [PS5] Stellar Blade (SIE, 04/26/24) – 4,323 (95,422) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 3,875 (5,513,822) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 3,875 (5,513,822) [NSW] Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo, 10/20/23) – 3,752 (1,859,718) [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 3,733 (4,304,838)

Here is the hardware breakdown (followed by lifetime sales):

Switch OLED Model – 36,944 (7,298,794) PlayStation 5 – 17,476 (4,858,377) Switch Lite – 7,546 (5,855,582) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 5,892 (780,385) Switch – 3,542 (19,797,357) Xbox Series X – 1,769 (278,159) Xbox Series S – 330 (312,929) PlayStation 4 – 131 (7,926,045)

