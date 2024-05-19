V Rising Tops the Australian Charts, Fallout 4 Takes 2nd Place - Sales

V Rising, which left Early Access this week, has taken first place on the Australian charts, according to IGEA for the week ending May 12, 2024.

Fallout 4 remained in second place and EA Sports FC 24 is up one spot to third place. Mass Effect Legendary Edition dropped two spots to fifth place, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III re-entered the top 10 in sixth place.

There were two Star Wars games in the top 10 with Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order in fourth place and Star Wars Battlefront II came in eighth place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in Australia for the week:

V Rising Fallout 4 EA Sports FC 24 Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Mass Effect Legendary Edition Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Grand Theft Auto V Star Wars Battlefront II Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege NBA 2K24

