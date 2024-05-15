Sword of the Necromancer: Resurrection Releases in Late Summer - News

Developer Grimorio of Games announced Sword of the Necromancer: Resurrection will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam at the end of the Summer.

Sword of the Necromancer: Resurrection will be a reimagining of the original monster-summoning dungeon crawler game, which featured top-down pixel art graphics. Based on Sword of the Necromancer: Revenant‘s engine, players will be able to relive Tama’s quest to resurrect her lover in 3D, with exciting new ways to battle and renewed mechanics and systems, including the possibility of customizing the summoned monsters’ AI. This remake will also feature remastered high quality illustrations and voice acting (both in English and Japanese) and new scenes to delve deeper in Tama and Koko’s tragic love story.

Beating Sword of the Necromancer: Resurrection will also unlock rewards in Sword of the Necromancer: Revenant once it’s available, like the possibility of summoning the bosses of the remake (shown at the end of the trailer) as special summons.

