Turn-Based Strategy Game One-inch Tactics Releases May 20 for PC - News

by, posted 5 hours ago

Publisher KOMODO and developer Kogado Studio have announced the turn-based strategy game, One-inch Tactics, will launch for PC via Steam on May 20 for $19.99.

Turn the tide of the war with nuanced strategies in One-inch Tactics.

Now available, One-inch Tactics introduces players to a unique turn-based strategy experience.

Kogado Studio, recognized for its simulation games in the early days of PC gaming, has taken on the challenge of simplicity in this title.

Beneath the game’s simple design lies a deep, strategic complexity.

Immerse yourself in the unparalleled enjoyment of strategy.

Intuitive, simple and smooth operation.

Featuring an interactive 3D playing field, the game resembles a multidimensional board game, creating a relaxed, tabletop gaming atmosphere.

Choose from a variety of missions.

Traverse mountains, urban areas, fortresses, and more, making sure to use the right equipment for each setting.

Keep in mind line of sight and line of fire as your strategy will have to take into account hilltops, cliff shadows and shields.

Carefully search for and uncover the enemy position to gain the upper hand in your operations.

Each pilot has their own strengths and weaknesses.

It’s important to organize your squad to make the most of their characteristics.

Staff

Planning / Production: KOGADO STUDIO

KOGADO STUDIO Executive Producer: Ippei Tani

Ippei Tani Producer: Takanori Kitagawa, Chizuru Fuke

Takanori Kitagawa, Chizuru Fuke Program: Kazuma Funayama

Kazuma Funayama Production Manager: Keisuke Kawai

Keisuke Kawai Graphic Supervisor: Kohei Yamada

Kohei Yamada 3D Model Production: PUNKT

PUNKT 2D Graphics: Yaski

Yaski Galactor Design: Arisa

Arisa Music: Yasuhito Saito

