The 'Vast Majority' of Private Division in 4 Locations Have Reportedly Been Laid Off - News

/ 479 Views

by, posted 7 hours ago

It was first reported earlier this week that Take-Two Interactive will be shutting down two of its subsidiaries, Rollerdrome developer Roll7 and Kerbal Space Program 2 developer Intercept Games.

Both of the studios that are closing are part of Private Division, which was founded in 2017 to publish small and mid-sized games. Sources told Bloomberg other employees at Private Division have also been laid off.

Take-Two is reportedly laying off the "vast majority" of the Private Division teams in Seattle, New York, Las Vegas and Munich, according to a source talking with GamesIndustry.

When asked if the layoffs were true, Take-Two in a statement said: "On April 16th, Take-Two announced a cost reduction program to identify efficiencies across its business and to enhance the Company's margin profile, while still investing for growth.

"As part of these efforts, the Company is rationalizing its pipeline and eliminating several projects in development and streamlining its organizational structure, which will eliminate headcount and reduce future hiring needs. The Company is not providing additional details on this program.

"On April 18th Private Division successfully launched Moon Studio’s No Rest for the Wicked. The label continues to make updates to Kerbal Space Program 2 and plans to release Wētā Workshop Game Studio’s Tales of the Shire: A The Lord of the Rings Game in the second half of 2024."

Take-Two announced last month it would be laying off around five percent of its staff, which is around 600 employees.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles