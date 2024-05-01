Manor Lords Debuts in 1st on the Steam Charts - Sales

/ 82 Views

by, posted 16 minutes ago

Manor Lords has debuted in first place on the Steam Weekly Top Sellers chart (excluding revenue generated by free games) for Week 18, 2024, which ended April 30, 2024.

The one other new release in the top 10 this week, Bellwright, debuted in ninth place.

Steam Deck and Helldivers 2 are both down one spot to second and third places, respectively. Dead Island 2 in its second week available on Steam came in fifth place as it was only available for one day in the previous week.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is up one spot to sixth place, Dead by Daylight re-entered the top 10 in seventh place, and No Rest for the Wicked in its second week fell from third to 10th place.

The Fallout TV series continues to help boost sales of the video game franchise. Fallout 76 is up two spots to fourth place and Fallout 4 dropped three spots eighth place. Fallout: New Vegas is down from 21st to 46th place.

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (excluding free games):

Manor Lords - NEW Steam Deck Helldivers 2 Fallout 76 Dead Island 2 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Dead by Daylight Fallout 4 Bellwright - NEW No Rest for the Wicked

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (including free games):

Counter-Strike 2 Manor Lords - NEW Steam Deck Dota 2 Apex Legends Helldivers 2 PUBG: Battlegrounds Fallout 76 Dead Island 2 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3

The Steam charts are ordered by revenue, include pre-order numbers, and hardware. If a game appears multiple times it is because it has multiple editions.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles