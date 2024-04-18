Utakata no Uchronia Debuts in 1st on the Japanese Charts, NS Sells 71K, PS5 Sells 21K - Sales

Utakata no Uchronia (NS) has debuted in first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 11,553 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending April 14, 2024.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) remained in second place with sales of 11,247 units, while Princess Peach: Showtime! (NS) is down two spots to third place with sales of 10,736 units. Super Mario Bros. Wonder (NS) remained in fourth place with sales of 8,881 units and Nintendo Switch Sports (NS) is up from seventh to fifth place with sales of 7,962 units.

Rise of the Ronin (PS5) is down three spots to sixth place with sales of 6,985 units. Minecraft (NS) is down two spots to seventh place with sales of 5,848 units and Splatoon 3 (NS) is down from sixth to eighth place with sales of 5,729 units.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) remained in ninth place with sales of 5,342 units and It Takes Two (NS) is in 10th place with sales of 4,832 units.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with 71,273 units sold. The PlayStation 5 sold 20,941 units, the Xbox Series X|S sold 2,616 units, and the PlayStation 4 sold 41 units.

Here is the best-selling games in Japan:

[NSW] Utakata no Uchronia (Broccoli, 04/11/24) – 11,553 (New) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 11,247 (5,792,910) [NSW] Princess Peach: Showtime! (Nintendo, 03/22/24) – 10,736 (135,168) [NSW] Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo, 10/20/23) – 8,881 (1,822,526) [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 7,962 (1,314,142) [PS5] Rise of the Ronin (SIE, 03/22/24) – 6,985 (103,850) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 5,848 (3,496,869) [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 5,729 (4,276,628) [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 5,342 (7,740,635) [NSW] It Takes Two (Electronic Arts, 12/08/22) – 4,832 (38,379)

Here is the hardware breakdown (followed by lifetime sales):

Switch OLED Model – 58,336 (7,072,502) PlayStation 5 – 16,455 (4,749,726) Switch Lite – 7,174 (5,810,067) Switch – 5,763 (19,769,043) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 4,486 (755,754) Xbox Series X – 1,873 (265,990) Xbox Series S – 743 (307,859) PlayStation 4 – 41 (7,925,487)

