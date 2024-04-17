Europa Headed to Switch and PC Later This Year - News

Publisher Future Friends Games and developer Helder Pinto announced the adventure game, Europa, will launch for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam later this year. A demo is now available on the Nintendo eShop.

On the moon Europa, a lush terraformed paradise in Jupiter‘s shadow, an android named Zee sets out in search of answers. Run, glide, and fly across the landscape, solve mysteries in the ruins of a fallen utopia, and discover the story of the last human alive.

Europa is a peaceful game of adventure, exploration, and meditation. As you travel you’ll gradually upgrade the capabilities of your Zephyr jetpack, boosting yourself further through the air until you can flow freely into the sky.

“Come to the Island if you ever get lonely. Come here, and think of me.”

Features:

A breathtaking world of lakes, meadows and mountains to explore, scattered within the remains of a fallen civilization.

Free-flowing movement that empowers you to glide serenely from boost to boost, building power and momentum over time.

Uncover secrets, solve puzzles, and navigate hidden dangers in the ruins.

An intimate story about growing up and humanity’s relationship with nature.

