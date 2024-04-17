Mullet Mad Jack Releases May 15 for PC - News

Developer Hammer95 announced the retro first-person shooter with roguelite elements, Mullet Mad Jack, will launch for PC via Steam on May 15.

"We love the golden age of Japanese anime from the 80s and 90s, and we want to pay tribute to that magical era with this game," said game director Alessandro Martinello.

View the launch date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Mullet Mad Jack immerses players in an engaging retro first-person shooter experience with roguelite elements, transporting them to an anime world full of excitement. With a unique fusion of elements influenced by classic 90s first-person shooter games, strategy, and intense action, this game promises to keep players entertained for hours on end. It’s no surprise that it has garnered 150.000 wishlists, demonstrating the community’s great interest in the title. Check out the brand new release date trailer and the gameplay trailer!

One Police Officer With a Mullet, Against a Horde of Billionaire Robots!

In an exciting journey inspired by classic anime, you will be immersed in the cyberpunk world of Mullet Mad Jack, set in the 90s… 2090s to be precise. Your mission is to rescue the world’s most famous influencer from the clutches of a dangerous criminal organization comprised of powerful billionaire robots.

In the future, vigilantes are addicted to dopamine, and to get their fix, you’ll have to overcome deadly challenges in each skyscraper, floor by floor, all in pursuit of securing your own dopamine hit. Get ready to face each level and claim your dose of adrenaline.

As you progress through the building’s floors, a crowd hungry for action follows your every move through live streaming broadcasts. This public exposure creates additional tension, increasing the pressure on you and the need to achieve increasingly more impressive feats. Your battle is not only for the liberation of the kidnapped influencer, but also for the preservation of your own reputation and the entertainment of those who are watching.

Get ready for a journey filled with dangers, thrilling challenges, and the aesthetics of the golden age of anime.

Exciting and Dynamic Combat

Race against time and infiltrate a building alone, overcoming each floor until you reach your objective.

Campaign Mode

Clear floors filled with robots, and in crucial moments, execute ultraviolent finishes on your enemies to survive.

Survival Mode

Utilize your skills in an endless mode and outdo your friends.

Unique Visual and Art Style

The contrasting colors between black and vibrant neon evoke the aesthetics of violent and adult anime from the era of VHS tapes.

Engaging Narrative

Set in an Old School cyberpunk world full of robots, the aesthetics of 90s anime merge with an action-packed environment.

Nostalgic Soundtrack

Inspired by the synthwave genre, the soundtrack sets the tone and urban atmosphere of the game.

Evolve Your Character

Enhance your character with smart choices so that you can reach the top floor in the best possible time or you’ll have to try again, all in the best Rogue-Lite style. But remember that each upgrade will affect how the game is played.

