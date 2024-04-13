Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time Reportedly Sold Over 5 Million Units - Sales

/ 499 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Publisher Activision Blizzard and developer Toys for Bob's Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time reportedly sold over five million units worldwide, according to the LinkedIn profile for the game's design director Toby Schadt. This was spotted by Twitter user Timur222.

Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time released for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in October 2020, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC in March 2021.

Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time sold over 5 million copies. pic.twitter.com/d4g5ttUGgs — Timur222 (@bogorad222) April 12, 2024

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles