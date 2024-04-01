Sony President Hiroki Totoki Takes Over as Interim CEO of PlayStation - News

/ 921 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Jim Ryan left Sony at the end of last week as the PlayStation President and CEO and now Sony president, COO and CFO Hiroki Totoki has taken over as the interim CEO of PlayStation.

Totoki will continue as the president, COO and CFO of Sony, while also overseeing PlayStation until a permanent successor is found.

He was been visiting PlayStation first-party studios for the last several months and has stated he wants Sony to improve the profit margins for the PlayStation division.

Ryan joined Sony Computer Entertainment Europe (later renamed to Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe) in 1994 and has since held multiple senior positions including the President of SIEE, the head of Global Sales and Marketing at SIE and Deputy President of SIE since January 2018, before being promoted to SIE President and CEO.

"After 30 years, I have made the decision to retire from SIE in March 2024," said Ryan in September 2023 in a statement when he announced he would be leaving the company. "I’ve relished the opportunity to have a job I love in a very special company, working with great people and incredible partners. But I’ve found it increasingly difficult to reconcile living in Europe and working in North America.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles