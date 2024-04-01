Sony President Hiroki Totoki Takes Over as Interim CEO of PlayStation - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 921 Views
Jim Ryan left Sony at the end of last week as the PlayStation President and CEO and now Sony president, COO and CFO Hiroki Totoki has taken over as the interim CEO of PlayStation.
Totoki will continue as the president, COO and CFO of Sony, while also overseeing PlayStation until a permanent successor is found.
He was been visiting PlayStation first-party studios for the last several months and has stated he wants Sony to improve the profit margins for the PlayStation division.
Ryan joined Sony Computer Entertainment Europe (later renamed to Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe) in 1994 and has since held multiple senior positions including the President of SIEE, the head of Global Sales and Marketing at SIE and Deputy President of SIE since January 2018, before being promoted to SIE President and CEO.
"After 30 years, I have made the decision to retire from SIE in March 2024," said Ryan in September 2023 in a statement when he announced he would be leaving the company. "I’ve relished the opportunity to have a job I love in a very special company, working with great people and incredible partners. But I’ve found it increasingly difficult to reconcile living in Europe and working in North America.
So more live service, DLC, micro transactions etc. I am so glad I own zero modern day consoles.
“He… has stated he wants Sony to improve the profit margins for the PlayStation division.” yeah that’s not a great sign. Hopefully he remains a temporary interim…
That would also be the defacto mandate on any would be next CEO. PlayStation is impressive but it's profits margin are the worst of the big 3.
Well look at this way. The PS5 is performing so well that they didn't even need to spend hundreds of millions developing a PS5 pro, but they did for some reason or another. They like being the best clearly, and that can't just be for funsies. They think the investment will be worth it obviously
Weird, and potentially concerning, that Sony hasn't been able find someone to fill the position permanently. It's not like Jim Ryan retired out of the blue. He announced this a while ago. There should have been a succession plan in place that would allow someone to step up if Jim Ryan got hit by a bus. At the very least, they should have had a way to fill the job when given several months notice.
"He announced this a while ago. "
They also announced that Hiroki Totoki would be taking over at the same time. It was always the plan for him to take over for some period of time.