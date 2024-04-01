South Park: Snow Day! Debuts in 3rd on the UK Retail Charts - Sales

by, posted 1 hour ago

EA Sports FC 24 has remained in first place on the UK retail charts, according to GfK data for the week ending March 30, 2024.

South Park: Snow Day! was the one new release on the charts with it debuting in third place.

Princess Peach: Showtime! in its second week dropped one spot to fourth place, while Dragon's Dogma 2 in its second week fell from second to fifth place. Rise of the Ronin fell from fifth to 14th place.

Hogwarts Legacy is up two spots to second place and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is up three spots to ninth place. Helldivers 2 remained in seventh place and Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown is up two spots to eighth place. It Takes Two is up three spots to ninth place and Super Mario Bros. Wonder rounds out the top 10.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles for the week:

EA Sports FC 24 Hogwarts Legacy South Park: Snow Day! - NEW Princess Peach: Showtime! Dragon's Dogma 2 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Helldivers 2 Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown It Takes Two Super Mario Bros. Wonder

