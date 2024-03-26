Dragon's Dogma 2 and Horizon Forbidden West Debut on the Steam Charts - Sales

/ 252 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Dragon's Dogma 2 has debuted in first place on the Steam Weekly Top Sellers chart (excluding revenue generated by free games) for Week 13, 2024, which ended March 26, 2024.

Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition debuted in fourth place.

Helldivers 2 dropped from first to second place, while Steam Deck remained in third place. EA Sports FC 24 is up from eighth to fifth place, while Baldur's Gate 3 dropped one spot to sixth place.

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege fell three spots to seventh place and Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade shot up the charts to eighth place. Dead by Daylight dropped from sixth to ninth place and Stardew Valley rounds out the top 10.

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (excluding free games):

Dragon's Dogma 2 - NEW Helldivers 2 Steam Deck Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition - NEW EA Sports FC 24 Baldur's Gate 3 Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade Dead by Daylight Stardew Valley

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (including free games):

Counter-Strike 2 Dragon's Dogma 2 - NEW Steam Deck Helldivers 2 Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition - NEW PUBG: Battlegrounds Apex Legends EA Sports FC 24 Baldur's Gate 3 Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege

The Steam charts are ordered by revenue, include pre-order numbers, and hardware. If a game appears multiple times it is because it has multiple editions.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles