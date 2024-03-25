Dragon's Dogma 2, Princess Peach, and More Debut on the UK Retail Charts - Sales

EA Sports FC 24 has remained in first place on the UK retail charts, according to GfK data for the week ending March 23, 2024.

There were four new releases on the charts this week with Dragon's Dogma 2 debuting in second place. Barely behind was Princess Peach: Showtime!, which debuted in third place. Rise of Ronin debuted in fifth place and Alone in the Dark debuted in sixth place.

Hogwarts Legacy is down two spots to fourth place and Helldivers 2 is down three spots to seventh place. Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate and Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown re-entered the charts in seventh and 10th place. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe dropped three spots to ninth place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles for the week:

EA Sports FC 24 Dragon's Dogma 2 - NEW Princess Peach: Showtime! - NEW Hogwarts Legacy Rise of the Ronin - NEW Alone in the Dark - NEW Helldivers 2 Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

