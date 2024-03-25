Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Remains in 1st on the the French Charts, WWE 2K24 Debuts in 4th - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 9 hours ago / 742 Views
Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (PS5) has remained in first place on the French charts for week 11, 2024, according to SELL.
Super Mario Bros. Wonder (NS) and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) remained in second and third places, respectively. EA Sports FC 24 (PS5) re-entered the top five in fourth place. Mario vs. Donkey Kong (NS) remained in fifth place.
Top sellers per system were as follows:
PS5
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
- EA Sports FC 24
- WWE 2K24
Xbox Series X|S
- WWE 2K24
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
- EA Sports FC 24
- EA Sports FC 24
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
- WWE 2K24
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Grand Theft Auto V
- The Crew Motorfest
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Mario vs. Donkey Kong
- Outcast: A New Beginning
- Minecraft
- EA Sports FC 24
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.
