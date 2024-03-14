Moonglow Bay Releases April 11 for PS5, PS4, and Switch - News

posted 11 hours ago

Publisher Coatsink and developer Bunnyhug announced the relaxing, slice-of-life fishing RPG, Moonglow Bay, will launch for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch on April 11.

The game first released for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and Microsoft Store in October 2021.

View a new trailer of the game below:

Read details on the game below:

Embark on an emotionally charged story, in a relaxing, slice-of-life fishing RPG!

You play as a rookie angler, struggling to fulfil your partner’s final wish, while the town around you attempts to keep afloat in the face of impending bankruptcy. With only a journal and rod in hand, you must explore the furthest reaches of the ocean to uncover the secrets of Moonglow Bay.

Bring Fishing Back to the Bay

Discover What Lurks Beneath – Cast nets, set traps, line and ice fish to find all 151 aquatic species.

– Cast nets, set traps, line and ice fish to find all 151 aquatic species. Prepare and Preserve – Cook your catch of the day or show them off at the local aquarium.

– Cook your catch of the day or show them off at the local aquarium. Traverse Memorable Places – Travel through the Glacier and Sulphur zones and unravel the mysteries of Astral Clouds.

– Travel through the Glacier and Sulphur zones and unravel the mysteries of Astral Clouds. Encounter the Mythical Monsters of Moonglow – Hear the stories, bask in their myths, and prepare for some truly epic encounters.

– Hear the stories, bask in their myths, and prepare for some truly epic encounters. Play Together or Adventure Alone – Drop-in with local cooperative play and fulfil a family’s wish together.

Home is Where Our Story Begins

Celebrate the Centennial – Clean up and renovate a fully inhabited fishing town to bring it back to its former glory.

– Clean up and renovate a fully inhabited fishing town to bring it back to its former glory. Meet the Townsfolk – Befriend the residents and accept quests through the bulletin board to restore the Bay’s fractured community.

– Befriend the residents and accept quests through the bulletin board to restore the Bay’s fractured community. Prepare for Anything – Acquire bait, tackle, and upgrades for your ship so you’re ready for anything.

The Heart of Moonglow

Playful Voxel Art – Moonglow Bay has a stunning, unique visual style which compliments your adventure every step of the way.

– Moonglow Bay has a stunning, unique visual style which compliments your adventure every step of the way. Sumptuous Soundtrack – Lena Raine’s beautifully composed score will draw you in hook, line and sinker.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

