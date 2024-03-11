Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Debuts in 2nd on the Australian Charts - Sales

by, posted 1 hour ago

Helldivers 2 has remained in first place on the Australian charts, according to IGEA for the week ending March 3, 2024.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth has debuted in second place, while the Final Fantasy VII Remake & Rebirth Twin Pack debuted in third place.

Pacific Drive in its second week dropped two spots to fourth place and Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege is up one spot to fifth place. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III is up from 10th to sixth place and Horizon Zero Dawn re-entered the top 10 in seventh place.

NBA 2K24 and Grand Theft Auto V are both down one spot to eighth and ninth places, respectively. EA Sports FC 24 rounds out the top 10.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in Australia for the week:

Helldivers 2 Final Fantasy VII Rebirth - NEW Final Fantasy VII Remake & Rebirth Twin Pack - NEW Pacific Drive Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Horizon Zero Dawn NBA 2K24 Grand Theft Auto V EA Sports FC 24

