Mario vs. Donkey Kong Remains in 1st on the the French Charts

Mario vs. Donkey Kong (NS) has remained in first place on the French charts for week 8, 2024, according to SELL.

EA Sports FC 24 (PS5) is up two spots o second place, while the PS4 version re-entered the top five in fifth place. Super Mario Bros. Wonder (NS) remained in third place and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) re-entered the top five in fourth place.

Skull and Bones (PS5) fell out of the top five in its second week.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS5

EA Sports FC 24 Skull and Bones Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Xbox Series X|S

EA Sports FC 24 Skull and Bones Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III

PS4 EA Sports FC 24 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Hogwarts Legacy Xbox One Hogwarts Legacy Grand Theft Auto V The Crew Motorfest Nintendo Switch Mario vs. Donkey Kong Super Mario Bros. Wonder Mario Kart 8 Deluxe PC Minecraft X-Plane 12 Farming Simulator 22

