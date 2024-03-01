New MXGP Game Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - News

Publisher Nacon and developer KT have announced a new MXGP game for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. It will launch in late 2024.

Nacon states "players will be able to explore behind the scenes of the world’s most iconic motocross championship, with access to all the discipline’s official content—with the game providing calendar, riders, teams, bikes and sponsors."

The game is the first title in a new partnership between Nacon and Infront Moto Racing for the FIM Motocross World Championship license. The series was previously developed by Milestone from 2014 to 2021.

View the announcement trailer below:

