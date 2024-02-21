Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance Announced for All Major Platforms - News

Atlus has announced Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. It will launch on June 21.

The game is an enhanced version of the 2021 Nintendo Switch game, Shin Megami Tensei V.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Venture back into a post-apocalyptic Tokyo with an all-new storyline featuring new locations, demons, and choices to make in Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance.

Choose your path on June 21, 2024!

Physical and digital pre-orders for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 Steam, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC will begin on February 27, 2024.

Physical pre-orders for Nintendo Switch will also start on February 27, 2024. Details on digital pre-orders for Nintendo Switch will be announced at a later date.

