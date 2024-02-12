Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Debuts in 1st on the Australian Charts - Sales

/ 299 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League has debuted in first place on the Australian charts, according to IGEA for the week ending February 4, 2024.

There were two other new releases in the top 10 this week. Persona 3 Reload debuted in second place and Jujutsu Kaisen: Cursed Clash debuted in ninth place.

Tekken 8 in it second week dropped from first to third place, while Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth fell out of the top 10 in its second week.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III is up one spot to fourth place and EA Sports FC 24 is down one spot to fifth place. Madden NFL 24 is in sixth place, Hogwarts legacy is seventh place, and The Last of Us Part II Remastered is in eighth place. Halo: The Master Chief Collection returns to the top 10 in 10th place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in Australia for the week:

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League - NEW Persona 3 Reload - NEW Tekken 8 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III EA Sports FC 24 Madden NFL 24 Hogwarts Legacy The Last of Us Part II Remastered Jujutsu Kaisen: Cursed Clash - NEW Halo: The Master Chief Collection

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles