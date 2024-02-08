Tekken 8 Debuts in 3rd on the Swiss Charts - Sales

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe retaken first place on the Switzerland charts, according to SwissCharts.com for the 4th week of 2024.

Tekken 8 was the one new release in the top 10 this week with it debuting in third place.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder is down one spot to second place, EA Sports FC 24 remained in fourth place, and Minecraft is up one spot to fifth place. Nintendo Switch Sports is up two spots to sixth place and Hogwarts Legacy remained in seventh place.

Prince Of Persia: The Lost Crown in its second week fell from third to eighth place. The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom remained in ninth place and The Last Of Us Part II Remastered rounds out the top 10.

There are a total of five multiplatform titles in the top 10, four Nintendo Switch titles, and one PlayStation title.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in Switzerland for Week 4, 2024: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Super Mario Bros. Wonder Tekken 8 - NEW EA Sports FC 24 Minecraft Nintendo Switch Sports Hogwarts Legacy Prince Of Persia: The Lost Crown The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom The Last Of Us Part II Remastered

