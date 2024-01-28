Eextraction Dungeon Crawler Dungeonborne Announced for PC - News

/ 269 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Developer Mithril Interactive has announced extraction experience dungeon crawler, Dungeonborne, for PC via Steam. An open alpha will be available from February 2 to 12 as part of Steam Next Fest: February 2024.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Dungeon Crawling, Evolved

At its core, Dungeonborne is an extraction experience dungeon crawler in which players band together in small groups or play solo to seek treasure on the backdrop of a gritty gothic setting overrun by monsters and other adventurers. Sharp tactical wit, team composition and terrain understanding will all contribute towards success as adventurers are thrust into dangerous situations with nothing but a sword and a dream.

The traditional dungeon crawler experience is further enhanced by features outside of the established genre, including:

The “extraction” mechanic , giving players the option to finish their adventure and safely secure their loot, or venture further to seek more at the cost of losing it all should they perish. This is further enhanced by the addition of a safezone that shrinks with time, adding a layer of battle royale pressure and influencing decision making as adventurers attempt to escape with their haul.

, giving players the option to finish their adventure and safely secure their loot, or venture further to seek more at the cost of losing it all should they perish. This is further enhanced by the addition of a safezone that shrinks with time, adding a layer of battle royale pressure and influencing decision making as adventurers attempt to escape with their haul. An array of player classes that are highly specialised, from household fantasy classes such as Rogue and Priest that embody traditional genre tropes to more specialized options such as the Pyromancer and Cryomancer that rain destruction and freeze enemies in place, or the Death Knight class built around imprisoning enemies and manipulating the battlefield..

that are highly specialised, from household fantasy classes such as Rogue and Priest that embody traditional genre tropes to more specialized options such as the Pyromancer and Cryomancer that rain destruction and freeze enemies in place, or the Death Knight class built around imprisoning enemies and manipulating the battlefield.. Environmental combat , from utilizing high ground, shadows and traps to gain advantage, to transforming into a mimic chest and ambushing greedy opponents. Combat is further enhanced by a flask and potion system that allows players to utilize alchemic concoctions to either heal themselves or deal damage to their foes.

, from utilizing high ground, shadows and traps to gain advantage, to transforming into a mimic chest and ambushing greedy opponents. Combat is further enhanced by a flask and potion system that allows players to utilize alchemic concoctions to either heal themselves or deal damage to their foes. Extensive crafting and enhancement systems that further improve loot that players acquire, deepening and expanding buildcrafting.

that further improve loot that players acquire, deepening and expanding buildcrafting. An in-game auction house that allows players to sell items they’ve acquired on their latest adventure, or buy other players’ weapons and armor before venturing out again

A Forsaken Realm Where Treasure Awaits

Dungeonborne is set in a bleak, medieval world lined with gothic spires and monsters hiding in dark corners. The forsaken realm players find themselves in has a soul of its own, resurrecting the dead to raise arms once more and protect the treasures and riches that players seek.

Brave adventurers will storm castle ramparts and raid treasuries in elaborate environments built in Unreal Engine 5. To deepen immersion, Dungeonborne will also feature stereoscopic spatial audio creating subtle, almost illusory sounds of footsteps, the creaking of a door and other background sounds. Watchful players will notice these subtle audio cues, and sharp minds will use this knowledge to their advantage.

Freeze and Burn, Slay and Raise

Drawing heavily on its RPG inspiration, Dungeonborne features a range of classes and races to choose between. Human and undead will be available in the upcoming open alpha with more to follow, allowing players to combine different archetypes and experiment with team compositions as they venture within.

The player classes of Dungeonborne expand outside of genre traditions, too. Aside from traditional class tropes such as rogues, priests and fighters, additional specialized classes that will be available include:

Cryomancer , a mage versed in ice magic that can conjure snowstorms to slow enemies, or encase themselves in a protective ice barrier if danger draws near.

, a mage versed in ice magic that can conjure snowstorms to slow enemies, or encase themselves in a protective ice barrier if danger draws near. Swordmaster , a master of warfare that can rain psionic blades on their opponent, dealing massive damage.

, a master of warfare that can rain psionic blades on their opponent, dealing massive damage. Pyromancer , a wizard well versed in the art of fiery destruction, capable of casting pyroblasts and burning everything in their vicinity to a crisp.

, a wizard well versed in the art of fiery destruction, capable of casting pyroblasts and burning everything in their vicinity to a crisp. Death Knight, an undead warrior brought to life by necromancy capable of gripping foes with spectral chains and pulling them towards their doom.

Craft Your Tools of Destruction, or Accumulate Wealth

On top of class-specific spells and attacks, Dungeonborne’s crafting and trading systems further advance the dungeon crawler combat by adding extra layers. Once players emerge from the dungeon, they can set about selling their haul off at the in-game auction house and filling their coffers, re-equipping it for their next adventure or enhancing it altogether. Every piece of loot has its value, whether it can be broken down to crafting resources and used on other pieces of equipment or further enchanted.

Steam Next Fest Open Alpha

Players keen to experience Dungeonborne for themselves are invited to participate in a limited demo of the game that will be part of Steam Next Fest, officially launching on February 2 at 10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. CET up until February 12 at 10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. CET. For more information about the open alpha, check out the official Dungeonborne Steam page.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles