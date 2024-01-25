Grand Theft Auto V Tops the New Zealand Charts - Sales

Grand Theft Auto V is up two spots to take first place on the New Zealand charts, according to IGEA for the week ending January 7, 2024. Grand Theft Auto Online is up from seventh to second place.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III dropped two spots to third place, EA Sports FC 24 remained in fourth place, and Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege re-entered the top 10 in fifth place. Red Dead Redemption 2 and NBA 2K24 dropped one spot to sixth and seventh places, respectively.

Need For Speed: Heat remained in eighth place, while Gran Turismo 7 and A Way Out re-entered the top 10 in ninth and 10th places, respectively.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in New Zealand for the week:

Grand Theft Auto V Grand Theft Auto Online Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III EA Sports FC 24 Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Red Dead Redemption 2 NBA 2K24 Need For Speed: Heat Gran Turismo 7 A Way Out

