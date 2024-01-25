Prince Of Persia: The Lost Crown Debuts in 3rd on the Swiss Charts - Sales

Super Mario Bros. Wonder has remained in first place on the Switzerland charts, according to SwissCharts.com for the 3rd week of 2024.

Prince Of Persia: The Lost Crown debuted in third place. The Last Of Us Part II re-entered the charts in fifth place following the release of the remastered version on PS5.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe remained in second place, while EA Sports FC 24 dropped one sot to fourth place. Minecraft is down one spot to sixth place and Hogwarts Legacy is down three spots to seventh place.

Nintendo Switch Sports is down two spots to eighth place and The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom is down from seventh to ninth place. Mario Party Superstars rounds out the top 10.

There are a total of five Nintendo Switch titles in the top 10, four multiplatform titles, and one PlayStation title.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in Switzerland for Week 3, 2024: Super Mario Bros. Wonder Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Prince Of Persia: The Lost Crown - NEW EA Sports FC 24 The Last Of Us Part II Minecraft Hogwarts Legacy Nintendo Switch Sports The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Mario Party Superstars

