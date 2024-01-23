Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Tops the French Charts - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 329 Views
Marvel's Spider-Man 2 (PS5) has retaken first place French charts for week 2, 2024, according to SELL.
Super Mario Bros. Wonder (NS) is down one spot to second place, while EA Sports FC 24 (PS5) remained in third place. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) dropped two spots to fourth place and Nintendo Switch Sports (NS) re-entered the top five in fifth place.
Top sellers per system were as follows:
PS5
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- EA Sports FC 24
- Gran Turismo 7
Xbox Series X|S
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
- EA Sports FC 24
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
- EA Sports FC 24
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Hogwarts Legacy - Deluxe Edition
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Nintendo Switch Sports
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
- Minecraft
- Microsoft Flight Simulator
