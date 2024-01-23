Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Tops the French Charts - Sales

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 (PS5) has retaken first place French charts for week 2, 2024, according to SELL.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder (NS) is down one spot to second place, while EA Sports FC 24 (PS5) remained in third place. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) dropped two spots to fourth place and Nintendo Switch Sports (NS) re-entered the top five in fifth place.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS5

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 EA Sports FC 24 Gran Turismo 7

Xbox Series X|S

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III EA Sports FC 24 Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

PS4 EA Sports FC 24 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Hogwarts Legacy Xbox One Hogwarts Legacy Grand Theft Auto V Hogwarts Legacy - Deluxe Edition Nintendo Switch Super Mario Bros. Wonder Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo Switch Sports PC Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Minecraft Microsoft Flight Simulator

